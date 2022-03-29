Singer-songwriter Amy Shark arrives in Dubbo to perform at the Garden Hotel. daily liberal

news, local news,

ARIA Award winner and alt-pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark will hit the road this winter for a 42-day regional tour of Australia, including Dubbo. The Sharks will perform at The Garden Hotel on Sunday, June 26. She will also be in Bathurst on Tuesday, June 28. Presented by Triple J, Handsome Tours, Select Music and Rage More, the tour will run throughout May, June and July. and August. With one show still left on its national run (Perth's RAC Arena set for 13 May), the Sharks are now bringing their critically acclaimed Cry Forever and Love Monster albums to regional fans across Australia on their See You Somewhere tour.