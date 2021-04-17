ENTERTAINMENT

Singhania’s to doubt on Riddhima: Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Attention-grabbing twist forward in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Kiara tells to Aryan and Riddhima about her tattoo and black field connection. Angre, Vansh and Sia too learns concerning the tattoo. Within the meantime, Kiara dies. Daadi says to Vansh that perhaps Kiara suicide. Riddhima doubts on Vansh behind Kiara’s homicide. She confront Vansh about staying calm inspite understanding about Kiara’s dying. Vansh says to Riddhima that she is misunderstanding him as he doesn’t know who killed Kiara. Riddhima refuse to imagine Vansh.

Additional, Vansh and Riddhima decides to unravel Kiara’s dying. Vansh and Riddhima be a part of fingers collectively to catch Kiara’s assassin. Each discover that Kiara was allergic to peanut butter and was pressured by somebody to eat the identical. Right here, Ishani inform to Aryan that Riddhima is trying to find Kiara’s clue in his room. Aryan get livid on Riddhima. Within the meantime, Vansh and Riddhima each finds hearth mild. Riddhima asks Vansh to provide hearth mild to her as it’s chilly already. Vansh will get romantic with Riddhima.

Later, Vansh explains to Riddhima about Kiara’s post-mortem report. Riddhima thinks she tricked Vansh to get the data from post-mortem report. Vansh reveals to Riddhima that he deliberately defined her post-mortem report. Moreover, Singhania’s doubt on Riddhima and confront her. Riddhima takes a stand for herself.

Now within the upcoming episode, Daadi will determine to test everybody’s cellular to be taught who had Kiara’s tattoo. Vansh will come clear. Riddhima will hesitate to provide her cellular. Elsewhere, somebody will once more threaten Riddhima about revealing 6 hour thriller to Vansh. How Riddhima will cope with the scenario shall be attention-grabbing to observe. Do Vansh and Riddhima will be capable of attain Kiara’s assassin? Time will solely inform!

