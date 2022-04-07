Singin’ in the Rain is 70: How the musical legacy lives on

It’s the 70th anniversary of the release of “Singin’ in the Rain,” one of the most iconic musicals of all time.

Directed by and starring the only Gene Kelly, Singin’ in the Rain is one of the most enduringly loved musicals to hit Hollywood screens.

Just say the name and people are liable to hum to the tune of the title-song. It’s that contagious.

on stage and screen

Since the film’s debut in 1952, it has remained on critics’ lists as one of the best films of all time and has inspired a stage adaptation that toured the US and UK.

In the current stage adaptation, which is touring the UK and had an extended run at the Sadlers’ Wells Theater in London, the iconic singing in the rain This scene uses a record-breaking 6,000 liters of water. It guarantees a splash…