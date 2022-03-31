‘Sinister’ Free Cadbury Easter Basket Scam Alert On WhatsApp – World News

Cadbury customers in Ireland have been tricked into a phishing scam circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook with the promise of a free “Cadbury Easterchocolate Basket”.

Cadbury has warned its Irish customers of the brutal Easter hamper scam circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Chocolate lovers have been sent links promising a free ‘Cadbury Easter Chocolate Basket’ Irish Mirror Report.

However, the firm has warned people not to open the link, provide any details or share it with others.

A victim of the scam wrote on Facebook that criminals are stealing people’s identities through the site.

He said: “I have received 3 messages in the last 5 minutes on whatsapp,