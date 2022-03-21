BUSINESS

Sintex Industries approved Reliance Industries and Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise insolvency resolution process

Posted on

New Delhi, Business Desk. Reliance’s proposal for Syntex Industries has been approved. Lenders to the company have approved the joint bid of Reliance Industries and Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise to acquire the debt-ridden textile firm as part of the insolvency resolution process. has given.

Committee of Creditors (COC) approved

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Syntex Industries unanimously voted in favor of Reliance Industries and ACRE. The company gave this information in an exchange filing.

The existing share capital of the company will be reduced to zero

According to the company’s exchange filing, as per the plan of Reliance Industries Ltd. jointly with Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd., it is proposed that the existing share capital of the company will be reduced to zero. With this the company will be delisted from the stock exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE. Syntex Industries has received bids from Welspun Group firms Easygo Textiles, GHCL and Himatsingka Ventures as well as Shrikant Himatsingka and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka for consideration during the voting process. was placed before the COC.

Claims of Rs 7,500 crore accepted

The insolvency proceedings against Syntex Industries were initiated in April last year. Claims of about Rs 7,500 crore have been accepted against the company. As per the rule under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the CoC has to approve the bid with at least 66% majority before it can go to the NCLT for final approval. Syntex said the interim resolution professional is in the process of filing an application for approval of the said scheme by the NCLT and the same will be communicated to the members as and when required.

Edited By: Ashish Deep

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

647
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
533
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
469
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
446
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
414
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
399
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
389
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top