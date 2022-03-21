Sintex Industries approved Reliance Industries and Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise insolvency resolution process

New Delhi, Business Desk. Reliance’s proposal for Syntex Industries has been approved. Lenders to the company have approved the joint bid of Reliance Industries and Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise to acquire the debt-ridden textile firm as part of the insolvency resolution process. has given.

Committee of Creditors (COC) approved

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Syntex Industries unanimously voted in favor of Reliance Industries and ACRE. The company gave this information in an exchange filing.

The existing share capital of the company will be reduced to zero

According to the company’s exchange filing, as per the plan of Reliance Industries Ltd. jointly with Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd., it is proposed that the existing share capital of the company will be reduced to zero. With this the company will be delisted from the stock exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE. Syntex Industries has received bids from Welspun Group firms Easygo Textiles, GHCL and Himatsingka Ventures as well as Shrikant Himatsingka and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka for consideration during the voting process. was placed before the COC.

Claims of Rs 7,500 crore accepted

The insolvency proceedings against Syntex Industries were initiated in April last year. Claims of about Rs 7,500 crore have been accepted against the company. As per the rule under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the CoC has to approve the bid with at least 66% majority before it can go to the NCLT for final approval. Syntex said the interim resolution professional is in the process of filing an application for approval of the said scheme by the NCLT and the same will be communicated to the members as and when required.

