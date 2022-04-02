Siobhan McSweeney misses leg break during filming

Siobhan McSweeney gave a new spin to old acting by calling it “break a leg” when he guest-starred on The Late Late Show on Friday.

dairy girls The star — she plays school number Sister Michael — had to be helped onto the stage by Ryan Tubridi on Friday’s show.

“I broke my leg,” she explained to Ryan. “I fell off my bike in West Cork, and broke the back of my knee and the top of my tibia. It left me a very interesting limp for a while.

“It gives me character,” she said, her tongue firmly in cheek. “There was nothing else going on in my life.”

Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael in Derry Girls

This happened while she was filming the TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s first novel, holdingWhere she plays the lead role in Virgin …