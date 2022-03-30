Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran pay tribute to legendary cricketer Shane Warne at his memorial service

ITV News’ Callum Watkinson reports on key moments from the memorial service.

Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran lead tributes as world says emotional goodbye to Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne At his memorial service on Wednesday.

Crowds gather to remember former leg-spinner at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia Died earlier this month age 52 Suspected heart attack while on vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral has already been held, which was attended by dozens of celebrities, including former England captain Michael Vaughan, but Wednesday’s state memorial service was open to the public.

Warne’s father, brother and three children gave speeches, with Warne’s father Keith saying he is “grateful that the world loves our son as we did”.

Keith said…