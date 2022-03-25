Sir Elton John says he’s ‘unbelievably lucky’ as he celebrates 75th birthday

s ir Elton John has said he is determined to “continue to give back to the industry that has given me so much” when he turns 75.

The singer was born on March 25, 1947, and will also release the album ‘Diamonds: The Ultimate Greatest Hits’ on the mixed streaming platform for the first time in Dolby Atmos to mark this milestone.

He added: “I’m not usually one to look back or be nostalgic, but 75 is such a milestone birthday.

“I will definitely take the time today to take stock and thank my lucky stars for their wonderful family, friends and careers.

“I feel incredibly lucky that even at age 75 I still love what I do – I’m still so intrigued and excited about music that I get to play, listen, and talk about it every day.” get a chance to do.

“Getting back on the road is a blast and the thrill of playing live is just as amazing…