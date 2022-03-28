Sir Kenneth Branagh Appreciates the 'Light and Dark' of Belfast Childhood After Oscar Win

Sir Kenneth Branagh Appreciates the ‘Light and Dark’ of Belfast Childhood After Oscar Win

Sir Kenneth Branagh said making Belfast allowed him to embrace the “light and dark” of his working-class childhood after finally winning an Oscar after four decades in film.

Over the years, the 61-year-old actor, writer and director has recorded eight nominations in seven categories, but always came up empty handed – until now.

Belfast, which is set during the Troubles and written and directed by Sir Kenneth, is based partly on his own experiences as a boy and helped him win the award for Best Original Screenplay on Sunday night.

Belfast stars Sir Kenneth Branagh with Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Catriona Balfe (Ian West/PA)

(PA Wire)

Speaking in the press room after his victory, he said: “I think the thing that stayed with me was just a sense of how much it was at the time…

Read Full News