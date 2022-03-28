Sir Kenneth Branagh found it difficult to obtain financing for Belfast. Entertainment

Sir Kenneth Branagh struggles to find funding for ‘Belfast’.

The 61-year-old director’s latest project – based on his childhood experiences escaping to Britain from Northern Ireland in 1970, when the Troubles began – has been a huge success and is nominated for the coveted Best Picture honor at the Academy Awards. On Sunday (27.03.22) and the filmmaker admitted he went through “one hell of a journey” to make the film.

Reflecting on Steven Spielberg’s applause over a recent lunch for the Oscar nominees, Kenneth told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “If you’re trying to raise money for a black-and-white film that’s going to have trouble About this…