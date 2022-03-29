Sir Terry Wogan loses tape: ‘I don’t have any special talents, I’m an introverted egoist’. Celebrity News | Showbiz and TV

50 years after Terry Wogan’s first breakfast show on BBC Radio 2, the station will celebrate the anniversary of the broadcasting legend, who died of cancer in 2016.

The documentary Wogan: In His Own Words is based on unused footage from an interview recorded in the 1980s at the height of his fame in Brighton.

By that time, Wogan was hosting the BBC comedy game show Blankatie Blank, which was watched by over 20 million people, while hosting his Radio 2 breakfast show which attracted eight million listeners.

A rare, intimate and previously unheard interview with Terry discusses fame, talent and popularity.

He said: “I don’t have a specific talent. I’m a bit introverted”

“A lot of shy people are artists and radio gives you endless opportunities to talk and show yourself…