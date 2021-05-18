Sirat to choose Kartik over Ranveer? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Ranveer turning possessive for Sirat is the new twist in the tale. So far in the episode it is seen, Sirat meets Kairav to complete his school project. Kairav gets excited to plant seeds with Sirat. Meanwhile, Sirat shares with Kartik that her female opponent is not well thus she can’t practice with her anymore. She says she is looking for a strong partner. Kartik suggests Sirat to fight against a male opponent for practicing. Sirat gets agree.

Ahead, Ranveer comes and surprise Sirat. She asks how he is here. Ranveer says to Sirat that he went to her hostel but she was not there thus, he decoded she might be with Goenka’s to help Kairav. Kartik, Kairav and Sirat plant a seed. Ranveer looks at them. Furthermore, Kartik sees Sirat’s engagement ring and congratulate her and Ranveer. Suwarna and Surekha too gets happy seeing the ring. Suwarna asks Sirat when she is planning to get marry. Kartik and Sirat says post boxing match. Ranveer support Sirat.

Later, Kartik about to disclose to Ranveer about Sirat’s boxing partner but Sirat stops him. Afterwards, Ranveer learns Sirat practicing boxing with a male opponent. He opposes Sirat’s decision. Kartik motivates Sirat to practice opposite to Vinay. Ranveer and Kartik argues over Sirat. Kartik asks Sirat to take her decision. Sirat gets ready to practice opposite to Vinay. Ranveer gets upset with Sirat.

Now in the upcoming episode, Kartik will assure Sirat that he will bring Ranveer to the Puja. Sirat will dance happily. Later, Kartik and Ranveer’s car will meet with an accident. What major twist will come in the show will be interesting to watch. Do Ranveer and Kartik will be saved, well time will only tell.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates