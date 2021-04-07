ENTERTAINMENT

Sirat to face Goenka’s accusation: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sirat to face Goenka's accusation: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus famous daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai never fails to amaze it audience with its high voltage drama.

If you follow the show than you might be well aware of the current track. The current track of the show is focusing on Kartik and Sirat’s wedding. Sheela marks her entry in Sirat’s life yet again. Sirat doubts Sheela’s intention but Mainsh stops Sheela from leaving the house. Ahead, Riya reveals her plan for bringing Sheela to Goenka House.

There, Sirat gets furious with Sheela’s presence in the house. Kartik comes with Akshu to pacify Sirat. Sirat plays with Akshu. Akshu crawl and Sirat gets happy. She calls out Kartik and tells about Akshu crawling. Kartik gets elated. He asks Sirat to ask Akshu to show him too. Akshu doesn’t crawl. Kartik pulls Sirat’s leg. He further asks Sirat to take care of Akshu as he has to go out for some work. Sirat agree. Kartik thinks once he will come back than he will asks Sirat what she was about to tell him. Sirat plays with Akshu.

There, Sheela enjoys fruits. Riya comes and asks Sheela to reveal Sirat’s past else she will throw her out from the house. Sheela says to Riya not to over smart her because if she will go than she will take her along too. Riya gets irked with Sheela.

Other side, Suhasini asks Suwarna about Akshu. Kartik informs Suhasini and Suwarna that Akshu is with Sirat. He tells Sirat was upset thus, spending time with Akshu.

Later on, Akshu goes missing from Sirat. Sirat faces Akshu’s accusations. Goenka’s looks for Akshu.

Now in the upcoming episode viewers will witness high voltage drama. In the show ahead, Sirat will doubt on Riya. She will decode Riya is behind missing Akshu. Do Sirat will be able to find Akshu? Well, time will only tell. Keep watching the show mon-sat on Star Plus.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
719
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
718
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
715
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
707
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
694
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
665
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
605
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
576
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
573
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top