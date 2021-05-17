Sirat worries for Kairav: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Interesting drama ahead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Kartik and Ranveer’s argument over Sirat’s boxing practice. Ranveer will oppose a male opponent against Sirat and will worry for her safety. While, Kartik will support male opponent and will say male or female doesn’t matter. He will leave decision on Sirat to take her decision. Ranveer will signal Sirat to say no. What decision Sirat will take will be watch worthy. Keep watching the show mon-sat on Star Plus.

So far in the episodes it is seen, Sirat worries for Kairav’s test and visits hospital. At hospital, Mauri and Kairav’s tests happens. Sirat reaches hospital and shocks Kartik. She worries for Kairav. Kartik asks Sirat why she is here as today is her match. Sirat says match has a time and asks Kartik about Kairav’s health. Kartik receives a call and excuses himself. Meanwhile, nurse comes and asks Sirat to sign on the papers for Kairav’s test being his mother. Sirat stands shocked. Kartik comes and sign on the papers. Mauri and Kairav comes. Kairav hugs Sirat. Sirat asks Mauri and Kairav if they are fine or not. She hugs both of them. Mauri asks Sirat to go for her match. Kartik rushes Sirat on bike. Here, Chandan asks Ranveer to back-off from the tender he is filling against Chauhan. Ranveer says he is dealing to support under privileged children.

Furthermore, Ranveer sees Sirat on bike and gets angry on the person. He apologize to Kartik post learning he was riding the bike. Sirat gets angry on Ranveer for his beahvior towards Kartik. Ranveer confesses to Sirat that he got possessive for her.

How the equation between Ranveer, Sirat and Kartik changes will be interesting to watch.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.