ENTERTAINMENT

Sirat worries for Kairav: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Interesting drama ahead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Kartik and Ranveer’s argument over Sirat’s boxing practice. Ranveer will oppose a male opponent against Sirat and will worry for her safety. While, Kartik will support male opponent and will say male or female doesn’t matter. He will leave decision on Sirat to take her decision. Ranveer will signal Sirat to say no. What decision Sirat will take will be watch worthy. Keep watching the show mon-sat on Star Plus.

So far in the episodes it is seen, Sirat worries for Kairav’s test and visits hospital. At hospital, Mauri and Kairav’s tests happens. Sirat reaches hospital and shocks Kartik. She worries for Kairav. Kartik asks Sirat why she is here as today is her match. Sirat says match has a time and asks Kartik about Kairav’s health. Kartik receives a call and excuses himself. Meanwhile, nurse comes and asks Sirat to sign on the papers for Kairav’s test being his mother. Sirat stands shocked. Kartik comes and sign on the papers. Mauri and Kairav comes. Kairav hugs Sirat. Sirat asks Mauri and Kairav if they are fine or not. She hugs both of them. Mauri asks Sirat to go for her match. Kartik rushes Sirat on bike. Here, Chandan asks Ranveer to back-off from the tender he is filling against Chauhan. Ranveer says he is dealing to support under privileged children.

Furthermore, Ranveer sees Sirat on bike and gets angry on the person. He apologize to Kartik post learning he was riding the bike. Sirat gets angry on Ranveer for his beahvior towards Kartik. Ranveer confesses to Sirat that he got possessive for her.

How the equation between Ranveer, Sirat and Kartik changes will be interesting to watch.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

96
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
89
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top