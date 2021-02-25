Sireesha Bhagwatula (Super Singer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Videos

Sireesha is an Indian singer and an entertainer who is currently participating. Super singer 6 In which telecasted Star Vijay TV. He has a huge fan following for his sweet voice. Sarisha has participated in various reality shows before. Telugu television channel. She was a semifinalist of the mother channel Super Singer show where she won many hearts with her voice.
Sirsa Description
Sireesha was born and raised in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. He did his schooling at Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, which is located here Visakhapatnam And completed his graduation at Narayan Junior College in the same city. He is a lecturer in a college. She was good in singing since childhood. She trained in music and sang many songs through the Smooch app. Sireesha made her first stage performance at the age of 10 in a reality show. His parents found his talent in singing at a very young age and he performed many stage performances. He is calm and calm by nature. He is currently one of the contestants Super singer 6 Powered by Star Vijay TV. He is one of the toughest contestants on the show.
Sareesha Biography
|Name
|Sireesh
|Real Name
|Sireesh Bhagwatula
|Surname
|Sireesh
|The business
|The singer
|Date of birth
|Yet to be updated
|Ages
|Yet to be updated
|father’s name
|Bhagavatula
|Mother’s name
|Yet to be updated
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|Yet to be updated
|school
|Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar, Visakhapatnam
|College
|Narayan Junior College, Visakhapatnam
|Hobby
|Singing, traveling, stage performances
|Hometown
|Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
|the nationality
|Indian
|married
|No
|Husband’s name
|Yet to be updated
|Current City
|Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sireesha.singer
Twitter: Still to be updated
Instagram: Still to be updated
Super Singer Sireesha Images
See Sireesha's latest photo,
