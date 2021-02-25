ENTERTAINMENT

Sireesha Bhagwatula (Super Singer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Videos

Sireesha is an Indian singer and an entertainer who is currently participating. Super singer 6 In which telecasted Star Vijay TV. He has a huge fan following for his sweet voice. Sarisha has participated in various reality shows before. Telugu television channel. She was a semifinalist of the mother channel Super Singer show where she won many hearts with her voice.

Sirsa Description

Sireesha was born and raised in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. He did his schooling at Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, which is located here Visakhapatnam And completed his graduation at Narayan Junior College in the same city. He is a lecturer in a college. She was good in singing since childhood. She trained in music and sang many songs through the Smooch app. Sireesha made her first stage performance at the age of 10 in a reality show. His parents found his talent in singing at a very young age and he performed many stage performances. He is calm and calm by nature. He is currently one of the contestants Super singer 6 Powered by Star Vijay TV. He is one of the toughest contestants on the show.

Sareesha Biography

Name Sireesh
Real Name Sireesh Bhagwatula
Surname Sireesh
The business The singer
Date of birth Yet to be updated
Ages Yet to be updated
father’s name Bhagavatula
Mother’s name Yet to be updated
religion Hindu
educational qualification Yet to be updated
school Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar, Visakhapatnam
College Narayan Junior College, Visakhapatnam
Hobby Singing, traveling, stage performances
Hometown Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
the nationality Indian
married No
Husband’s name Yet to be updated
Current City Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sireesha.singer

Twitter: Still to be updated

Instagram: Still to be updated

