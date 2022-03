Burlington, VT (WCAX) — A pair of Vermont sisters have made pageant history. The sisters were crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA for the first time.

This has never happened before in the USA pageant system.

Kenzie and Kelsey Golonka are from Montpellier. They won their new titles over the weekend.

Kelsey is the new Miss Vermont USA. Kenji is Miss Vermont Teen USA.

Our Darren Peron spoke to him. Watch the video to see.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.