Sita Aur Gita Bhojpuri Movie Star Casts Wallpapers, Trailer, Songs & Videos

Bhojpuri film Sita Aur Gita storyline

Sita and Geetabhojpuri is a movie which was launched on Mar 19, 2021. Which has been created below the banner of Krishna Deep Ent & Mehul Murat Ent, directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and produced by Maya Yadav and Murat Yadav. On this film, Arvind is taking part in the lonely ‘Kallu’, Kajal Yadav. Speaking about different outstanding artists, amongst them outstanding are Manoj Tiger, Rashmi Sharma, Rohit Singh Matru, Maya Yadav, Ranjit Singh, Anita Sehgal and others.

Bhojpuri Film Sita and Geeta Particulars

Launch Date Mar 19, 2021 Style Drama Price range Not Recognized Capturing location Banner Krishna Deep Ent & Mehul Murat Ent

Bhojpuri movie Sita Aur Gita star solid (s)

Sita Aur Gita crew members