Sita di avatar: Bahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad’s pen new film on Ramayana

Suddenly, the ancient Indian epic Ramayana has become a hot property for the filmmakers of the country. After playing the role of Sita along with Deepika Padukone in T-series and Om Raut’s Adipurush, and Madhu Mantena’s Ramayana project, another filmmaker has announced an ambitious project based on the Ramayana. Title Sita: Avatar, this is something special going for it. The screenplay of the film will be written by none other than the iconic screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad of several magnum opsons. Well, this is really a catch!

For those not in the know, KV Vijayendra Prasad’s famous works include Baahubali: The Beginning, Bahubali: The Conclusion, Magadhira, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Upcoming thalaivi, others. He has given blockbuster scores in the Telugu and Hindi film industries. Sita: Avatar will be an all India affair made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Supernatural Desai, Advertising Honor and Filmmaker, will direct the film, while Human Being Studios Producers is the producer. Manoj Muntashir will pen the dialogues and songs of the film. Manoj Muntashir has written dialogues for the Hindi version of the Bahubali franchise. He has also written lyrics for hit Hindi film songs, including “Galiyan” from Ek Villain, “Tere Sang Yaara” from Rustom, “Kaun Tujhe” from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kesari to Teri Mitti, etc.

Sita Announcement: Read Avatar on Twitter as follows,

“An untold story of India’s greatest celestial epic ‘Sita – Avatar’ ‘dialogues with #Bahubali veteran #KVVijendraPrasad and @alaukikdesai and is being written by song writer @manmuntashashir, directed by ace director @alaukikdesai “

Watch the tweet of the announcement here –

The cast and the rest of the crew for Sita: Avatar are yet to be announced. Sita: Stay tuned to Binged.com for more information about Avatar.

