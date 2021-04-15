ENTERTAINMENT

'Sita' expressed happiness on Ramayan's return, said- It looks like history …

After 2020, Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’ is returning to the display screen as soon as once more in 2021. The mounting circumstances of the Kovid-19 have led to lockdown-like conditions. In the meantime, just like the earlier 12 months, the spiritual serial is being telecast once more this 12 months. On the similar time, on this information, ‘Sita’ of ‘Ramayana’ i.e. actress Deepika Chikhaliya has given her response. She has additionally shared an image of herself on social media within the incarnation of Mata Sita.

Deepika Chikhalia, whereas sharing her picture on her Instagram account, wrote- ‘I’m very excited whereas sharing that Ramayan can even return to the small display screen this 12 months. The Ramayana telecasted throughout the lockdown final 12 months, and it appears historical past is repeating itself. This present has not solely been part of my life however a big a part of the lives of many Indian households through the years.

He additional wrote, ‘Come be part of our neighborhood and share the information of Ramayana with the subsequent technology. Watch Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana each evening at 7 pm on Star India.

Tell us that the serial ‘Ramayan’, which is starring many legendary stars together with Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Deepika Chikhaliya, Arvind Trivedi, is being launched on Star Bharat. Info has been given on the official Twitter account of this channel. By which it’s informed that ‘the thoughts will grow to be pure, when Lord Shri Ram can be seen. See #Ramayan #ramayan each night at 7 pm ‘. Followers look very joyful on the re-telecast of Ramayana.

