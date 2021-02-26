ENTERTAINMENT

Sita On The Road Telugu Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Posted on

Sita On The Road is an upcoming Telugu film written and directed by Praneeth Yaron. Produced jointly by Pranav Jawahar and Priyanka Tati, stars Sita on the road Khatera Hakimi, Kalpana Ganesh, Gayatri Gupta, Far Farhadi, And Uma Lingaiah | In the lead roles. Music director Praneeth Yaron has composed the lyrics and background music for the film. Raj Anantha and Suresh Kumar Kasukurthy are the cinematographers and editors respectively for this film.

Click here to know Upcoming telugu movies

The director Woven yarn
the creator
  • Pranop Jawahar
  • Priyanka tati
The script Woven yarn
The style drama
story Woven yarn
Enacted Khatera Hakimi, Kalpika Ganesh, Gayatri Gupta, Nessa Farahdi, Uma Lingaiah
music Woven yarn
The cinematographer Raj Anantha
Editor Suresh Kumar Kasukurthi
Construction organization Jp motion pictures
Release date 2021
Language: Hindi Telugu

Sita on the road movie cast

Here is the cast list of the film Sita On The Road,

Sita on the road telugu movie trailer

Watch Sita’s latest trailer video on the road movie,

Sita on the road movie songs

Listen to the songs of Sita On The Road Movie which are officially released by Aditya Music Channel,

for more information Telugu cinema news, click here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
911
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });