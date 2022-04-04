Six killed, 12 injured in Sacramento shooting in California capital

Six people were killed and 12 others suffered “separate injuries” in a mass shooting that disrupted nightlife in an area of ​​downtown Sacramento, California, police said.

Investigators believe that after the last call early Sunday, several shooters opened fire just steps from the Capitol in the wake of a major fight.

“We know there was a major fight right before the shootout, and we’ve confirmed there are multiple shooters,” Sacramento Police Chief Cathy Lester said at an afternoon news conference.

Lester said the dead included three men and three women.

One of the dead was identified by his family to NBC News as Sergio Harris. He was 38 years old, According to the Associated Press,

Her 32-year-old sister K Harris told the news agency she was sleeping when a family member…