Six killed in Sacramento mass shooting Manning River Times

news, world

The Sacramento police chief says multiple shooters were involved in the mass shooting, which killed six and injured 12. Police Chief Cathy Lester told reporters on Sunday that three women and three men were among the dead. She said that all are adults. The shots were fired on Sunday morning as people entered outside bars and nightclubs. A video posted on Twitter showed people running down the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire. In the second mass shooting in California’s capital city in five weeks, crowds were fired upon as bars and nightclubs were emptied for the night. The suspects were absconding as of Sunday afternoon and officials said they had recovered at least one firearm and were reviewing video footage posted on social media.