Six times Man City boss has been guilty of ‘overthinking’

There will be no prize for correctly predicting the team with the most possession. Nor will there be a prize for guessing the team with the most shots or passes.

And while it is goals that are the order of the day, the fact that this free-scoring Manchester City side is considered far from certainty to reach the Champions League semi-finals is down to fiberPatience, the character of their quarter-final opponents, and the man who oversees this highly-organized operation.

“In battles, it is not the side of the most soldiers that wins, but those who make better use of their troops.” It was Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone who previewed Pep Guardiola’s semi-final clash with Bayern Munich six years ago.

After only briefly crossing paths in La Liga, this 2015-16 meeting was just…