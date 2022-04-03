Six top swimmers for the double summit

vault room

After a year of disruption, our top swimmers are trialling for both the world champion and Commonwealth Games in Auckland this week – just six weeks apart. Dave Crampton looks at our six leading female contenders.

New Zealand’s swimming team will have a few different faces since the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Backstroker Ali Gallier and freestylers Hayley McIntosh and Carina Doyle have all retired. And Maia Rasmussen has finally made it to a senior team, wearing a silver fern for the first time since winning gold in the 400m individual medley…