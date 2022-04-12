Sixteen injured in New York City subway station shooting, suspected of absconding

16 people were injured in a shooting at a New York subway station on Tuesday morning (local time). The local fire service said ten victims were shot, with five people hospitalized in critical condition.

The local police said at a press conference that there would be no terroristic motive for the firing.

During the metro ride, a passenger put on a gas mask at around 8:30 am and threw something in the compartment, which filled it with smoke. Then that person started firing around him.

When the subway in question stopped at the 36th Street station, people fled from the subway. Here the suspect shot several more people. The 36th Street Subway Station is a bustling station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, through which the D, N, and R lines run.

So far no accused has been arrested. Police is searching for an accused youth…