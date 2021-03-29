SK Sabir Boss vs Nobru Free Fire ID KD Ratio Gameplay Duo Squad Live Streaming & Youtube Channel

Free Fire is a famous royale battle game and is a very popular game around the world. Gamers from all around the world, create content and stream on this game. Many of the gamers showcase their gaming talent and have received recognition because of free fire. We are here to talk about, two gamers of Free Fire who have created a huge base and whose gaming skills are admired by other upcoming gamers from all around the world. One of them is an Indian gamer named “Sk Sabir Boss” while the other one is Brazilian gamers “Nobru”. We will talk about both gamers in little details, along with their Free Fire Id, K/D ratio and detailed assessment of their achievements, their Youtube channel and Instagram account. So stay tuned with us, for the more latest update.

First, we are going to talk about Indian gamer and free fire content creator SK Sabir Boss. SK Sabir is a popular gamer of India and has his own YouTube channel named “SK Sabir Gaming”. Sabir currently has 3.77 million subscribers and so far he has uploaded 208 gaming videos on his youtube channel. He joined the channel on 13th April 2017 and he also has an Instagram handle “@sksabirgaming3m” and has 40.4k followers to date. The Free Fire Id of SK Sabir Boss is 55479535.

Talking about Sabir’s Lifetime stats in free fire, he has so far, played a total of 28297 squad games and has been no.1 in 9124 out of them, making his winning percentage of 32.24 percentage and has killed 99309 opponents with a K/D ratio of 5.18. He has also played a total of 3040 duo mode games and has won 624 out of them and has a winning percentage of 20.52 per cent in duo-mode with a K/D ratio of 3.44. The gamer has also played 1628 solo games and out of which, he has won 144 of them, with 3307 frags along with a K/D ratio of 2.23, and making a winning percentage of 8.84%.

Now, coming to SK’s Ranked stats, he has competed in 725 squad games and out of them, he has won 725, with a winning percentage of 32.82%. He has killed 2263 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.65 has also played 34 duo matches and out of which has won 13 of them, making a winning percentage of 38.23% and killed a total of 126 opponents in the matches, with a K/D ratio of 6. Now, we will talk about the Brazilian content creator and streamer on Free Fire, “Nobru”. Nobru is a brilliant and extremely talented gamer of Brazil.

He has his own YouTube channel named “NOBRU” and has 12.1 million subscribers on his youtube channel. He joined youtube on 24th Feb 2016 and as of now, he has uploaded a total of 546 videos on his channel. His Instagram handle is “@nobrutv” and has currently 9.6M followers on Instagram. The Free Fire Id of Nobru is 228159683. Talking about the Lifetime stats of Nobru, he has played a total of 10216 squad games and out of which he has been no.1 in 2194, and has destroyed 25311 players, with a K/D Ratio of 3.16, with a winning percentage of 21.47%.

Even in duo matches, Nobru has a good gaming record. He has played 2526 duo games and out which has own 383 games, making a winning percentage of 15.16%, with a K/D ratio of 3.74 and has killed 8009 opponents in the free fire. The digital creator has also played 4717 solo games and has been no.1 in 710 matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.72, and making a winning percentage of 15.05. Now, coming to Nobru Ranked Stats, he has competed in 110 squad games in the current season and out of them, he has won 17, making a win percentage of 15.45%. He has gained 432 frags along with a K/D ratio of 4.65. The Brazilian gamer has also played 13 duo matches and has only won 1 match, making a winning percentage of 7.69% and killed a total of 38 competitors in the matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.17. The gamers have also played a total of 46 solo matches sand out of which has won only four, making a winning percentage of 8.89, with a K/D ratio of 3.88. For the more latest update stay tuned with us.