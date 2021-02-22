SK8 Infinity Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Watch English Dub Online

Created by Hiroko Utsumi (by Yu-Gi-Oh !: The Dark Side of Dimension ‘) in collaboration with Bones Studio (ones My Hero Academia’), 8 SK 8 The Infinity ‘(stylized ∞ SK∞’ or su ss eto) Gaya ‘is a game centered around anime new friends Langa Hasegawa and Reki Kyan. After moving to Okinawa from Canada, Langa meets one of his classmates, Reiki, who introduces him to the thriving subculture surrounding skateboarding and sports. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021 as part of ABC and TV Asahi’s ANiMAZiNG !!! Programming block. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming episodes.

Infinity Episode 8 Release Date SK8

‘SK8 the Infiniti’ appears on episode 8, titled nament the fade tournament ‘ February 28, 2021Ichiro Scorchi wrote the script for the season. Rio Takahashi composed the music and Michinori Chiba handled the character designs. Rude-α sang the opening theme ‘Paradise’, while Yari sang the last theme track ‘Infinity’.

Where can you watch SK8 Infinity Season 1 online?

Episodes of anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available Funimation Animelab (New Zealand and Australia), ed Waqneem (Scandinavia) on the day of their broadcast in Japan. In addition, Spanish and Portuguese subtitled editions are available on Fiction. Russian, German and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Fiction began releasing the English version of the episode on February 6, 2021.

SK8 Infinity Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 7 opens with Reiki and Langa leaving for school to skate a little before going to class. Langa once again shows how far he has come as a skater in these few months by executing incredibly difficult maneuvers. Reiki begins to see that people compare him negatively to Lang, and his general cheerfulness is being reduced fundamentally. Meanwhile, Adam / Ainosuke Shindo visits Police Chief Takano to talk to him about keeping the “S” route a secret. Kiriko is there, and she asks Takano to talk to him about possible collusion. This leads to a brief discussion between Kiriko and Adam.

While talking to her colleagues at the hospital, Langa’s mother recalls that her son has made many changes in his life as his father has passed away. She says that she is happy that she has found a new hobby and new friends. At school, Reiki learns that Langa is better than him in other sports. Reiki begins to feel that she can never close the gap between them.

Adam talks to his three aunts about Takano’s situation. They advise him to protect the chief of police so that it will come in handy later. Adam then hears from Tadashi that Kiriko has found a witness against Takano. But Adam is more interested in the “S” race. That night Adam arrives on the track “S” by helicopter and figures out who will be a tournament to see who the best skateboarder is.

Cherry, Joe, Shadow and Mia decide to enter the tournament. Langa is considering entering the tournament to help Adam win again. But then he remembered the promise made to Reiki. Reiki is worried about his problems and starts avoiding Langa. Reiki also participates in skateboarding and “S” races. Elsewhere, when Kiroko arrests Takano, Adam orders Tadashi to be convicted when officers arrive to pick him up.

The episode ends when Langa praises Reiki for having participated in Adam’s tournament, which causes Reiki to suddenly become emotional and cut off all ties with Langa. The tournament can begin in episode 8. Reiki can rediscover his passion for skateboarding.

