SK8 The Infinity Episode 8 Release Date, Preview, Countdown, English Dub, Watch Online – Anime News & Facts

SK8 Infinity Free with animation provided by the famous studio Bones and is a new original anime from the creative mind behind Banana Fish. Episode 7 is finally out and fans are now very excited to see the next episode. In the last episode, Langa and Reiki clash and we are reminded of the brewing issues between our boarding boys. Langa is very thrilled to race against ADAM again, but Reiki on the other hand is still afraid of him

So this article covers the latest updates SK8 Infinity Episode 8 Including its release date, preview discussion, English dub production and streaming details.

SK8 Infinity Anime Key Scene

SK8 is set to release The Infinity Episode 8 titled “The Fade Tournament” February 28, 2021, 2:00 am (JST).

A new episode will be released every Sunday. In addition, the show is listed with 12 episodes, which will air between January 10 and March 28, 2021. We have also prepared Release schedule That will help you.

Episode 8 preview, spoilers and summary discussion

Episode 8 is titled “The Fade Tournament” Where Reiki and Langa will participate in a skating tournament organized by ADAM. Zoya, Mia, Shadow and Chiari Blossom will assist him in the tournament.

Where to watch episode 8 online?

SK The Infinity anime is currently streaming Funimation In its original Japanese dub with English words. Also available Animelab But only for audiences in Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, we insist that you support official sources and avoid piracy websites because it annoys the creators. But, if the anime is not officially available in your country, many informal websites will be streaming the anime.

Is the SK8 anime available on Netflix?

Unfortunately not, the SK8 Infinite is not currently streaming on Netflix, but we are hoping that they will add it once the show airs.

When will the english dub go out for anime?

Reiki and Langa – SK8 Infinity

Unfortunately, as of writing, there is no official confirmation as to when the SK8 The Infinity English dub will come out. However, in view of the fact that Funimation is streaming from a ShoW, which is very popular for them simuldubs; It is relatively safe to say that A. English dub to be announced Very soon once it has been approved by its manufacturers.

Anime plot

Reiki is a second-year high school student. However, high school life does not interest him, instead he spends his time in skateboarding. One day, he is trapped in an underground and dangerous skateboard race in “S,” an abandoned. To make matters more dangerous or more excited in Reiki’s mind is that there are no rules.

Ranga has returned to Japan after living in Canada and has never set foot on a skateboard before. Nevertheless, he clings to S with Reiki, and demonstrates a supernatural ability for skating due to his previous experiences with snowboarding.

Dirty Racer, AI Racer, and other unique individuals compete in the “Youth Skateboard Race Fight”.

