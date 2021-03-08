Skill scheme: Women are being given free training to make them self-reliant, know in detail

The government has launched Mukhyamantri Kaushal Yojana for all women of the state whose main objective is to provide free skill training to the women of the state. Please tell here that to make women skillful, free skill training is provided by the Government of Madhya Pradesh so that women can be empowered. Also, let us tell you that under the Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana, the goal of the state government is to provide all women with various types of skill courses, and to provide skill training to at least 2 lakh women every year from 2017-18 under this scheme A target has been set so that women can also develop.

Main objectives of MP Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana (Objectives)

The main objectives of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana are-

Provide necessary skills to the women of the state so that they can get employment.

Women of Madhya Pradesh state will be provided with skills in various sectors so that they can get extensive employment or self-employment opportunities.

To enable women to increase their remuneration after skill training.

Empowering the women of the state.

Free training facility to all women of Madhya Pradesh.

Women who belong to the Naxalite class can also avail the benefit of this scheme.

Target and Features of Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana

The main goal of starting MP Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana is as follows-

Every year 2 lakh women of the state will be trained under this scheme.

The skills of the women of the state will be developed and made self-sufficient.

Under MP Mukhyamantri Kaushal Yojana, women will be given training ranging from 15 days to 9 months and the time of training will depend on which course the woman has chosen.

The goal is to provide more employment opportunities for the women of the state. 4

Eligibility and Documents required for MP Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana

For information here, let us know that only those candidates can get registered for MP Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana, who will have the eligibility prescribed by the government for this and who will also have all the necessary documents. Following is the information about the eligibility and documents required for this scheme.

The female candidate must be over 15 years of age.

For doing NSFQ courses, it is mandatory for the candidate to have minimum educational qualification as prescribed by the Government of India.

The candidate should have his / her Aadhar card.

Voter ID card of the candidate.

Caste certificate of reserved category people.

MP Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana online registration process

Women of Madhya Pradesh who want to take advantage of the Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana will have to get their registration done for it and registration for it can be done online as follows-

To take advantage of this scheme, first of all its official website Go to

Go to On the home page of the website, you will see a link for Candidate Self Registration in the menu. Click on it.

Now enter your current mobile number here and press the submit button.

After clicking on the link to submit, an OTP will appear on your mobile number. Attention to this OTP and verify your mobile number.

Now a registration form will come in front of you, in which you will have to fill all your information such as mobile number, Aadhaar card number and other details. After filling all the information, submit your form by pressing the submit button.

After this, you will be given a registration ID / user ID and password.

Now login with this login ID and password and apply for the Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana.

Courses conducted under MP Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana (Course)

Here, let us tell you that under this scheme, the women of the state will be given training in different types of courses. The names of those courses are as follows-

Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing

Automatic

Domestic worker

Food processing

Beauty and wellness

Health care

IT & ITES

Retail (Service Center)

Security

Tourism and Hospitality

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Details of MP Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana (Launched Details)

Name of scheme Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana State Madhya Pradesh Start date 2017-2018 Who launched Madhya Pradesh State Government The inspector Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan Website ssdm.mp.govt.in Benefit of the scheme Empowerment of women toll free number not now

This step is an important step taken by the Shivraj government to empower the women of such Madhya Pradesh.

general question

Q: MP Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana has been started for whom? Years: For the women of Madhya Pradesh state. Q: What is the fee to be paid for skill training under this scheme? Years: There is no fee. Q: What is the main objective of the skill scheme launched in Madhya Pradesh? Years: Empowering women. Q: Where do women register for the MP Chief Minister Kaushal Yojana? Years: Registration can be done for this. Q: What is the link to the official website of Mukhyamantri Kaushal Yojana? Years: ssdm.mp.gov.in

