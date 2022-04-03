Skilled leaders start the big week

Burnley may have accepted this result before kickoff: a 2-0 loss to Manchester City before a huge midweek match in their Premier League safety hunt with the Turf Moor visitors on Saturday ruined a goal difference line. very capable of doing.

Raheem Sterling scored for Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in the first half of this midweek big UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid and eight days before a monumental victory for Man City and two goals. succeeded in The title fight with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City took a one-point lead in the table after Liverpool beat Watford earlier on Saturday.

Burnley, meanwhile, needs to keep relegation rivals within reach and can…