Skin care: Bring glow in the face with these 5 rupees kept in the kitchen, the difference will be seen in 7 days

There are many such things in the market that claim to have a wonderful look on the face. But let me tell you, due to the lockdown, people have used many household materials on their skin in the last several months. Today you can refine your face by using a new thing ie salt.

Salt increases taste in food, it cleanses the skin of dirt and germs. Even better, if you mix it with honey and apply it on the face like a mask, it can improve your skin in 10 minutes.

1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon honey


recipe-
Mix the salt and honey and then apply it well on the face. Avoid the area around the eyes. After 10 to 15 minutes wash the face with cold water. This will open your skin pores and remove dirt. It can be used twice a week.

