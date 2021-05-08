Skin care: Follow these tips in lockdown to keep skin glowing and hydrated

Lockdowns have been put in place at many places to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. In that case you don’t have to go out somewhere so don’t use your free time. Women are particularly concerned about their skin problems. Can’t take care of skin due to lack of time. Follow these tips to take special care of your skin in lockdown. You can get rid of skin problems by adopting these tips.

Let’s know about the tips that you can get by adopting healthy and glowing skin. Most people think that sunscreen is applied before it gets out in the sun. Not only this, sunscreen keeps your skin hydrated as well as moisturized. In addition, sunscreen protects the skin from the blue light emitted from gadgets. Wash your hands periodically with soap to avoid coronavirus. Also, even during household chores, the hands are constantly in contact with water, making your hands look rough and lifeless.

Therefore, it is very important to keep hands moist. You can use a homemade face mask to keep your skin glowing and hydrated in lockdown. Curd face mask will be most beneficial in summer. For this, you have to add 2 teaspoons of curd to one teaspoon of oats and apply it on the curd. Massage the face after applying a face mask and wash it with water after 15 minutes. Apply face mask at least once a week. This will keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

Allow your hair to dry in natural air instead of a hair dryer. This will allow your hair to breathe better. Repeated use of a hair dryer causes hair to deteriorate. Do not use a hair dryer in lockdown. This will make a difference in your hair. If you are tired of doing office or home work all day, then take a bath. It acts like a stress buster. Taking a bath in summer removes all your tiredness and makes you feel relaxed.