ENTERTAINMENT

Skin care: Follow these tips in lockdown to keep skin glowing and hydrated

Avatar

Lockdowns have been put in place at many places to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. In that case you don’t have to go out somewhere so don’t use your free time. Women are particularly concerned about their skin problems. Can’t take care of skin due to lack of time. Follow these tips to take special care of your skin in lockdown. You can get rid of skin problems by adopting these tips.

Let’s know about the tips that you can get by adopting healthy and glowing skin. Most people think that sunscreen is applied before it gets out in the sun. Not only this, sunscreen keeps your skin hydrated as well as moisturized. In addition, sunscreen protects the skin from the blue light emitted from gadgets. Wash your hands periodically with soap to avoid coronavirus. Also, even during household chores, the hands are constantly in contact with water, making your hands look rough and lifeless.

Therefore, it is very important to keep hands moist. You can use a homemade face mask to keep your skin glowing and hydrated in lockdown. Curd face mask will be most beneficial in summer. For this, you have to add 2 teaspoons of curd to one teaspoon of oats and apply it on the curd. Massage the face after applying a face mask and wash it with water after 15 minutes. Apply face mask at least once a week. This will keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

Winter Skin Care best homemade face pack for dry and get glowing moisturizes skin: Winter Skin Care: Follow these home remedies in winter, get rid of dry and lifeless skin - India

Allow your hair to dry in natural air instead of a hair dryer. This will allow your hair to breathe better. Repeated use of a hair dryer causes hair to deteriorate. Do not use a hair dryer in lockdown. This will make a difference in your hair. If you are tired of doing office or home work all day, then take a bath. It acts like a stress buster. Taking a bath in summer removes all your tiredness and makes you feel relaxed.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top