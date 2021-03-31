Skin Care: Raw milk is very beneficial for skin and hair, know how to use – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Drinking milk gives us energy. Not only this, milk is very beneficial for health as well as skin and hair. Milk is rich in vitamin A, D, biotin and protein. The skin looks lifeless and dry, especially in summer. There is nothing better than raw milk to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized in this season. You can use raw milk to get rid of dry skin. The vitamins present in it exfoliate the skin. You can use raw milk to get rid of skin problems.

Let us know how beneficial raw milk is for our skin and hair. Raw milk not only cleanses but also helps to make the skin shiny. Turmeric, on the other hand, is a natural bleaching agent that works to keep the skin shiny as well as relieve facial spots. Make a paste of milk and turmeric to get rid of skin problems. Apply this paste on the face and massage with light hands for about 5 to 7 minutes.

Then wash off with cold water. Apply this paste twice a week for better results. Honey is a panacea for your skin problems. If your skin is dry or sensitive, then apply a paste of both these things. For this, you have to add one teaspoon of honey to 2 teaspoons of raw milk. Apply this lotion on the face. Wash your face after about 10 to 15 minutes.

You can apply this paste not only on the skin but also on the hair. After applying it to hair, wash it with natural shampoo. Carrots have anti-aging properties. Mix 2 to 3 teaspoons of raw milk, one teaspoon of curd and 2 to 3 teaspoons of carrot juice in a pot. Apply this paste on the paste and after about 10 to 15 minutes wash off with clean water. It makes your skin healthy and glowing.