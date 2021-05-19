ENTERTAINMENT

Skin care: Tomatoes are not only a flavor of food but also a beauty, know how

Tomato, being antioxidant, antibacterial and antifungal, contains many elements such as vitamin C, lycopene, which help to improve skin tone, reduce wrinkles, remove dead cells and tighten pores, including many skin irritations. .

For dark circles: Mix half a teaspoon of aloe vera gel in 1 teaspoon tomato pulp and apply it on dark circles. Wash after 10 minutes, use it 1 to 2 times daily.


For blackheads: Make a paste by mixing 1 tablespoon oats and 1 teaspoon curd in 2 tablespoons tomato pulp, heat it slightly, apply it on the face after it cools down and wash it with plain water after 15 minutes. Use it 2 times a week.

For face blemishes: Mix 3-4 bandu lemon juice in 1 teaspoon tomato juice, apply it on the face and after 10-15 minutes wash it with lukewarm water and moisturize the face. Do this twice a day.

For glowing skin: Remove the tomato seeds, now make a paste by mixing half a teaspoon turmeric and half a teaspoon of sandalwood powder in the rest of the tomato, apply this paste on the face and after 15 minutes wash the face with lukewarm water.

