Skippy peanut butter recalled in 18 states over possible metal shards

Shipments potentially affected were sent to: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

No consumers have complained about the issue, Hormel told The Washington Post, and all retailers receiving the products have been notified.

The company said in a news release that the facility’s internal detection system flagged the problem, and that it is issuing the recall “very carefully and with an emphasis on the quality of its products.”