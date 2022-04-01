Skippy recalls peanut butter that may contain bits of stainless steel – NBC Chicago

The company announced Wednesday that Skippy has voluntarily recalled more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter, which may contain “a small piece of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.”
Out of 9,353 cases, a limited number of Skippy’s Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein have been recalled with a specific code date.
Here’s which peanut butter jars have been recalled with their code date:
skippy Low Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz
- BEST IF USED BY MAY0423
- BEST IF USED BY MAY0523
skippy Low Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz
skippy Low Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz
- BEST IF USED BY MAY0623
- BEST IF USED BY MAY0723
skippy Creamy…
