Skippy recalls peanut butter that may contain bits of stainless steel – NBC Chicago

The company announced Wednesday that Skippy has voluntarily recalled more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter, which may contain “a small piece of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.”

Out of 9,353 cases, a limited number of Skippy’s Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein have been recalled with a specific code date.

Here’s which peanut butter jars have been recalled with their code date:

skippy Low Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz

BEST IF USED BY MAY0423

BEST IF USED BY MAY0523

skippy Low Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz

skippy Low Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz

BEST IF USED BY MAY0623

BEST IF USED BY MAY0723

skippy Creamy…