Skoda Kodiaq Ex Showroom Price Colour Images Interior Mileage Variants & Models

skoda-kodiaq

Czech automobile company “Skoda” is all set to make its launch a brand new SUV “Skoda Kodiaq” in the global market on 13th April 2021. This time the company has added some new changes in the interior as well on the exterior of the SUV, while also modified new innovative features in the new model of Skoda. Before the global launch of the car, the company has revealed a sketch of the car, unleashing the classic design of the brand new SUV of Skoda. The key highlights of this new SUV are that the company has slightly modified the rear and the front end of the car and also have added extra features such as wireless charging facilities. The starting ex-showroom price of Skoda Kodiaq is between Rs 34 lakhs to 36379 lakh. The car will be available in two variants. One is the Diesel Manuel variant while the other variant is the automatic one.

skoda-kodiaq

Talking about the exteriors of the car, then, the company has added smoother hexagonal grille headlights as well as taillights in the car, giving it a classic look. While the front fog light of the car has also been shifted slightly lower than the previous models of Skoda, whereas, car hood has been reconfigured, while the metal frame under the hood has also been adjusted and improved slightly and framed by L-shape elements on both sides along with an Aluminium enclosure.

Talking about the engine type, then the car has a 2.0 litre DQ500 Diesel four-cylinder engine with a standard BS6 emission. The car gives a maximum power of 148bhp at an idle speed of 3500 to 4000 rpm (rotation per minute), while the car gives a 340Nm at a speed of 1750 rpm to 3000 rpm. The 2.0 litre DQ 500 engine has a capacity of 1968 CC. The car gives a mileage of 16.3km per litre and has an automatic transmission type of seven gears, that will allow the car to shift gears automatically and has the transfer power of a 4WD drive train.

The car can cover a distance between 0 to 100 Kmph at 10.1 seconds, while the maximum speed of the car is around 192 km and has 63 litres of fuel tank capacity. The SUV has tubeless tyres with alloy wheels types and both the front and rear brake in the car has a ventilated disc brakes. The car also has an electric power steering that can be easily adjusted. So far, the company has sold a total of more than 6 lakh units of SUV cars in more than 60 plus markets. Stay tuned with us, for the latest updates.

