Skullcandy Dime Price Full Features Specs Water Resistant Colours Images & Variant

The most lovable and highest-selling audio device brand Skullcandy has launched its new audio device with the name of Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds in the Indian market and the newest device carries amazing and incredible specifications and features at just an affordable price. The wireless earbuds come with three colour variants and also supports the lightweight form factor and the company claimed that the Earbuds will give the user a battery life of 12 hours in just a single charge. The design of the earbuds is that it carries a short stem-like and the earbuds can easily use independently as same as all these types of earbuds and along with this the earbuds supports a sport physical controls on both earbud.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds Price & Availability:

The newly launched audio device named Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds carries the price of Rs. 2,249 and contains four colour variants which are Dark Blue/ Green, Light Grey/ Blue, and True Black colours options. This tremendous earbud is available on the official website of Skullcandy India where the delivery of the earbuds will start from 4th April.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds Specifications:

The recently launched earbuds support amazing and incredible specifications and features which is that it supports the drivers of 6mm with the range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency response and the earbuds contain Bluetooth 5.0 where a physical button is placed on both earbuds. With these buttons, they can easily control the music by changing the music and along with this they can grab and rejects the call without taking your phone from your pocket. Both earbuds contain a battery pack of 20mAh while the case of the earbuds supports a battery of 150mAh.

The battery of the earbuds comes with a life of up to 3.5 hours while the case contains a battery life of up to 8.5 hours and in total the earbuds gives the user 12 hours of life in just a single charge. Also, in each bud, there is a microphone by which the user can use individual buds for taking the call and supports the IPX4 sweat and water resistance with a secure noise-isolating fit. The weight of the earbuds is 32 grams while the case carries the weight of a car key fob. So, don’t wait to purchase these earbuds because this is surely a big and amazing deal for the consumers, till then stay tuned with us for more updates about the earbuds.