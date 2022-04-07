Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month: March Nominations

March’s nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month Award are:

James Brie (Luton Town) – wing-back/central defender

Strong in face-to-face situations with attackers, Brie adapted seamlessly to a new central defensive role that had been thrust upon him by injuries. Along with his usual reliable set-piece delivery, he delivered a stunning free-kick up and plowed the wall.

Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) – Striker

Fitting a forward to the side means playing to your strength. Obafemi and Swansea are now in sync, as four goals and an assist in five matches will be confirmed, which the striker will enjoy playing on the shoulder and then bursting clearly at will.

Dominic Solanki (Bournemouth) -…