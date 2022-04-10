Sky pundit slams Paul Merson’s comments about Tottenham player

Paul Merson has made it clear that Tottenham Hotspur are a ‘one-man team’ with Harry Kane, saying he is ‘not disrespectful’ As he told Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (09/04/22 at 1:00 PM).

Fellow Sky pundit, Clinton Morrison, disagreed with Merson’s comments and claimed that if Heung-Min Son didn’t score a back-and-forth, ‘how would Kane find him?’.

Spurs beat Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday, with Antonio Conte’s side showing a ruthless approach to their game.

Kane was involved in three goals scored by Spurs as Champions League chasing team stormed the Midlands.