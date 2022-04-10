Sky Sports apologizes after Shane Lowry swears at mic

It was a day that promised a lot for Shane Lowry, but the moving day at the 2022 Masters was one that ultimately didn’t arrive for Clara Mann.

After a spectacular second round with five birdies and some exceptional shots, Lowry got off to a strong start today, and was two-under par for the round after seven holes.

But as Scottie Scheffler sipped birdie after birdie to separate himself from the pack, Lowry couldn’t repeat his form from Friday.

Lori vents her frustrations on Par 5 13th. After lying down, Lowry dropped his third shot thirty feet from the hole.

As the camera cut back to Lori, she was heard telling her caddy Bo Martin:

“I didn’t give myself a shot, what the fuck was that.”

He then severely criticized Martin…