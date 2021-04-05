Skylord’s Free Fire Gaming ID Kd Ratio Gameplay Duo Squad Matches Winnings & Earnings

Garena Free Fire is a successful battle video game and streamer, gamers and video content creators worldwide, showcase their gaming skills and build content and not only that many of the gamers have gained recognition and created a huge fan base just because of free fire. Thus, free fire is a great platform for the already established gamers as well as for those who are just starting their career in gaming. In this article, we are going to talk about a gamer, Skylord aka Abhiyuday Mishra including his lifetime stats, ranked stats, his earning and his social media accounts, So stay tuned with us.

Abhiyuday Mishra is an Indian gamer, streamer and content creator and is known by the name of Skylord in the gaming world. The free fire Id of Skylord is 77985476. Firstly, we are going to talk about the Lifetime Stats of Skylord. The gamers have played a total of 11109 squad matches and out of which he has won 5197 and maintained a winning ratio of 46.78%, while the gamer has a K/D ratio of 6.11 and has killed 36130 kills. The gamer has also played duo matches.

The duo record of the gamer is something like this. The duo has played a total of 688 duo matches out of 167 matches, maintaining 24.26% with a K/d ratio of 4.04 and killed a total of 2101 opponents and if we talk about the solo matches, then he has played a total of 658 solo matches and out of which he has won 122 of them and has a winning ratio of 18.54%, and defeated 2223 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Now we will talk about the Ranked Stats of the streamer. The gamer in the current season has played a total of 44 squad matches and out of which he has won 13, while his winning ratio is around 29.55% in the solo matches with a K/d ratio of 2.86 and has defeated 89 opponents. In the solo matches, the content creator has played a total of 14 solo matches and has won 3 of them, having a winning ratio of 21.43% and has defeated a total of 48 enemies with a K/d ratio of 4.35.

Talking about the earning of the gamer, then, the monthly income of the streamer is estimated to be around USD1.6K to USD25.5K, while the annual income of the gamer is estimated to be somewhat between in the range of USD20K to USD304.6K. Talking about the social media accounts of the streamer, then he has Instagram handle under the name “@iamskylord69” and has currently 194K followers.

The gamer has his own YouTube channel named “SKYLORD”. Abhiyuday joined the channel on 9th March 2020. As of now, he has uploaded a total of 111 videos and right now, he has 993k subscribers and has more than 64.81 million views on his youtube videos. In terms of ranking the youtube channel of the gamer is positioned at 3464th place in India, while in term of subscribers the gamer stood at 25,303rd place, while in term of video views the streamer is ranked at the 108,544th position. For the latest updates follow our page.