ENTERTAINMENT

Skylord’s Free Fire Gaming ID Kd Ratio Gameplay Duo Squad Matches Winnings & Earnings

Avatar
By
Posted on
Skylord's Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a successful battle video game and streamer, gamers and video content creators worldwide, showcase their gaming skills and build content and not only that many of the gamers have gained recognition and created a huge fan base just because of free fire. Thus, free fire is a great platform for the already established gamers as well as for those who are just starting their career in gaming. In this article, we are going to talk about a gamer, Skylord aka Abhiyuday Mishra including his lifetime stats, ranked stats, his earning and his social media accounts, So stay tuned with us.

Skylord's Free Fire

Abhiyuday Mishra is an Indian gamer, streamer and content creator and is known by the name of Skylord in the gaming world. The free fire Id of Skylord is 77985476. Firstly, we are going to talk about the Lifetime Stats of Skylord. The gamers have played a total of 11109 squad matches and out of which he has won 5197 and maintained a winning ratio of 46.78%, while the gamer has a K/D ratio of 6.11 and has killed 36130 kills. The gamer has also played duo matches.

The duo record of the gamer is something like this. The duo has played a total of 688 duo matches out of 167 matches, maintaining 24.26% with a K/d ratio of 4.04 and killed a total of 2101 opponents and if we talk about the solo matches, then he has played a total of 658 solo matches and out of which he has won 122 of them and has a winning ratio of 18.54%, and defeated 2223 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Now we will talk about the Ranked Stats of the streamer. The gamer in the current season has played a total of 44 squad matches and out of which he has won 13, while his winning ratio is around 29.55% in the solo matches with a K/d ratio of 2.86 and has defeated 89 opponents. In the solo matches, the content creator has played a total of 14 solo matches and has won 3 of them, having a winning ratio of 21.43%  and has defeated a total of 48 enemies with a K/d ratio of 4.35.

Talking about the earning of the gamer, then, the monthly income of the streamer is estimated to be around USD1.6K to USD25.5K, while the annual income of the gamer is estimated to be somewhat between in the range of USD20K to USD304.6K. Talking about the social media accounts of the streamer, then he has Instagram handle under the name “@iamskylord69” and has currently 194K followers.

The gamer has his own YouTube channel named “SKYLORD”. Abhiyuday joined the channel on 9th March 2020. As of now, he has uploaded a total of 111 videos and right now, he has 993k subscribers and has more than 64.81 million views on his youtube videos. In terms of ranking the youtube channel of the gamer is positioned at 3464th place in India, while in term of subscribers the gamer stood at 25,303rd place, while in term of video views the streamer is ranked at the 108,544th position. For the latest updates follow our page.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
689
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
683
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
675
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
672
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
651
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
641
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
638
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
557
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
534
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
534
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top