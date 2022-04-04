Skywalker Saga Game Pass Coming Up?

Xbox has a history of bringing third-party titles to Game Pass, but will Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga be one of them?

If you want to re-watch some of the major stories from the far, far away Galaxy, your wait is almost over. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is releasing very soon.

While we are yet to receive reviews for the game, the beloved Lego Star Wars series has previously drawn praise, with fans being nostalgic for the previous entries.

However, if you’ve been waiting to play the game and hoping it will be on Xbox Game Pass, we have some information for you!

Warner Bros.

Will Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga be on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, at this time, the latest game in the Lego Star Wars series is not releasing on Game Pass. There was no announcement of this either…