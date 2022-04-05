Skywalker Saga Makes Finpo Ship Cannon

He was an X-wing pilot. He was a stormtrooper. Can I make it more clear? screenshot , WB Games / Disney / Kotaku

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Did what Disney didn’t and eventually made the Tumblr-famous Finpo ship canon.

for the uneducated, finpoAlso known as StormPilot, Star Husbands, General Husbands and Pin (Do Better, Shippers) is a popular battle of starsJohn Boyega’s Ex-Stormtrooper-Rebel Beach Ship fin And Oscar Isaac’s ace X- woo ing pilot po dameron, Although the space husbands had obvious sexual chemistry whenever they interacted on screen, sadly, as far as Disney was concerned, the status of their relationship was best friends who were co-gen. Were made. This big-minded decision is made all the more tragic in retrospect after the characters establish their love of…