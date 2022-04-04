skywalker saga with these codes

Admiral Holdo in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga. TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tomorrow comes and, if you pick it up, you’ll be able to unlock a few more characters with these codes that TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive sent me. While Danger and Admiral Holdo aren’t exactly the first characters that most people think of when they think of Star Wars, they can be useful additions to your roster early on.

You can enter these codes from the pause screen:

Listen to Unlock Code: OKV7TLR

Admiral Holdo Unlock Code: XV4WND9

There are about 300 characters at launch and more are on the way in the form of DLC, so these will help you get your collection started. Lego Star Wars: The…