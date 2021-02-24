SLB’s biographical drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ finally reveals release date

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of the year as it has a seductive premise and a stellar cast to support a visionary project. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his grandeur and the scale of this project is proof of this.

The film was initially scheduled to be released in 2020, but the epidemic forced it to change its release date. Gangubai Kathiawadi Is a biographical crime drama inspired by a chapter on Gangubai Kotwali based on Mumbai’s Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens. Gangubai Kotwali was the mistress of a brothel and established herself as a powerful figure in the city of Mumbai.

Alia Bhat also to share the new poster of the film with the title release date on social media. Gangubai Kathiawadi can prove to be a great catalyst for reviving the traditional cinema industry as they have suffered a lot due to this ongoing epidemic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s cast includes Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt Apart from these, there are also a group of talented artists like Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raj, Shantanu Maheshwari, Partha Samthan, Tariq Ahmed Khan and Baldev Trehan.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has also produced the film with Jayantilal Gada. Gangubai is all set to face Prabhas’s Radhey Shyam at the Kathiawadi box office.

It may have some consequences for Gangubai Kathiawadi, but cinephils are going to love the month of July this year as it has brought a lot of promise with it. Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on 30 July 2021.