Doctor Inge Deklerk argues for the abolition of summer time. “Our biorhythms are a very complex system, which is best not to interfere with. Summers does that.” , © RR

On Saturday night we lost some sleep again, as we moved from our standard time – winter time – to summer time. Some people suffer from it more than others, but in general it’s an attack on our bodies, says neurologist and sleep specialist Inge Declerk (UZ Antwerp). She calls for the summer time, the once energy-saving measure to end as soon as possible.