Sleep expert warns of health risks from daylight

A US neurologist is warning of increased medical risks when switching to daylight savings.

This comes as the Sunshine Protection Act has passed in the United States and may end up changing the clocks twice a year.

Daylight saving time in New Zealand ends this week.

But since the turnaround in America, sleep experts are welcoming the opportunity to eliminate daylight saving.

Jocelyn Cheng, a neurologist on the American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s Public Safety Committee, told Breakfast that she is one of the first to advocate a change to permanent standard time rather than daylight savings.

She says that’s because the switch could raise health risks.

“Our bodies have a natural, what we call circadian rhythm, I think a lot of people have heard the term, and what is that…