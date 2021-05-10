Sleeping Foods: Include these superfoods in the diet, you will get good sleep

It is very essential to get a proper night’s sleep. If you play with sleep, then you play with your whole body. It is very important to have a good sleep, but it is not necessary that you get good sleep. For this, today we are going to tell you some superfoods which you can include in your diet-

chamomile tea

Chamomile tea calms your nerves. In fact, chamomile tea is very beneficial for treating insomnia. Drink chamomile tea every day while reading your favorite book. Drinking this makes you sleep well.

dark chocolate

Dark chocolate helps in increasing the level of serotonin which helps in keeping the mind calm. Eating dork chocolate not only helps you sleep, but also reduces craving for sweet food.

White rice

In many countries white rice is eaten as a staple food. It is an ideal meal for a diet. According to the study, eating white rice an hour before bed every day improves your sleep.

hot milk

Drink warm milk after an hour of eating. Keep in mind that do not consume too much spicy things in dinner. This may cause you acidity problems.