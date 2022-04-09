Sleet, Ola and Greipel – The Scientific Breakdown – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

Dayton – You’ve heard the word “graupel” being thrown around the past few days. what is it exactly?

Are meteorologists making new rules for hail and hail? No. These three types of frozen rain are different.

While hail is typically associated with thunderstorms and sleet consists of thawed snowflakes that turn into hard snowflakes, graupel is just a little different.

For Graupel, you need two things:

Pieces of ice

supercooled water

Supercooled water is liquid water that is below the freezing point of 32 degrees, but it is not frozen into ice.

When ice cubes find themselves between a trail of supercooled water, the water adheres to the ice cube, freezing immediately. What happens after that is called “rimming”, which is like a cake…